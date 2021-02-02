Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $739.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

