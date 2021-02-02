New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,700 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of Plexus worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Plexus by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,471. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.