New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

