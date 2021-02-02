New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CMC Materials worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

