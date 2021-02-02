New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,100 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of American States Water worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.