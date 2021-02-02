International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,850 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

