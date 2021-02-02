Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

CHX stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

