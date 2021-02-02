BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 335,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.76.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

