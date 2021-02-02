Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of -184.69 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,003 shares of company stock worth $59,077,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

