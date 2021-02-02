1,240 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

