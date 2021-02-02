IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 2,149 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $159.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

