IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $296,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $10,073,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 528,207 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

