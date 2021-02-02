IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,455,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,694,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,286.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,614 shares of company stock worth $26,299,136. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

