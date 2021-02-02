L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRLCY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

LRLCY stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

