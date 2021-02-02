Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 68.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

