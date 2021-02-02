Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Switch by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Switch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 1,381.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

