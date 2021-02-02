NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXTC. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. NextCure has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of -0.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextCure by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.