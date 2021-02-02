International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,580,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,393,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after purchasing an additional 562,688 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 604,938 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 1,215,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

