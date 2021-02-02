International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,990.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,901.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

