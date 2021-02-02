International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,944 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period.

NYSE MTT opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

