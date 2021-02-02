International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.