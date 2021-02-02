International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Several research analysts have commented on FRTA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

