PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. FMR LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 244,985 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $6,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

