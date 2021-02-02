UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of UniFirst worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $227.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,552 shares of company stock worth $299,246 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

