SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

