International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.17 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RP shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

