Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.66. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

