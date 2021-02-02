KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,787 shares of company stock worth $13,869,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.