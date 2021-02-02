Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 709 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

