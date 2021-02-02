Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of KMT opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.90, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.