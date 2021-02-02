Sohu.com (SOHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.