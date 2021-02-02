Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SKX opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, 140166 lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

