AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.40.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

