LCI Industries (LCII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCII opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.05.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

