Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $135.49

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and traded as low as $135.00. Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 9,583 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £106.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17.

About Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

