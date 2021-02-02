Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRSR opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

