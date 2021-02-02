FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $234.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

