Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,160.26

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,160.26 and traded as low as $1,097.03. Straumann shares last traded at $1,097.03, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,160.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,078.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

