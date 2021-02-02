Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.35

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $11.25. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

