John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $329.33

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.33 and traded as low as $315.40. John Laing Group shares last traded at $318.40, with a volume of 282,525 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -52.20.

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

