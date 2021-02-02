Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $41.14

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

ITCI opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,090,204. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

