Barclays Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.34 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.