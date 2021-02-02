Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.92

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $18.68. Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 453,440 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company has a market cap of £25.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

