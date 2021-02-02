Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.81. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 52,897 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
