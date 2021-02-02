Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.81. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 52,897 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.