MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $65.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.