AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.82

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and traded as high as $98.82. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.82, with a volume of 7 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.73% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

