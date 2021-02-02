Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $535,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6,053.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $4,536,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

DHI opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.