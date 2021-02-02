Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 17,601 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.