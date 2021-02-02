Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,819 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8,742.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 43.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

