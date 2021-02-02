Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,928 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 83,399 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 317,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

